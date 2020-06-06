John J. Major
KINGSTON-John J. Major, 63, of Winchell Avenue, Kingston died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born April 27, 1957 in Kingston he is the son of Robert and Edith (Black) Major. John served in the United States Army. He enjoyed building projects and tinkering around. He loved the outdoors and was formerly a hunter. John is survived by his wife of 39 years on June 6, 2020 Margaret A. (Cantwell) Major. His children Wayne J. Cantwell and his wife Heather, Gina Major, (Christopher), Tanya Wisneski and her husband Vincent, Donald Major and his wife Keyscha, and Summer Girard. Siblings Anita Grimaldi and her husband Tony, Donna Major, James Major, Karen Devin and her husband Dan, Mary Coon and her husband Jim, and Christine Major, Donnie Pace Sr. (Red Neck Romeo). Ten grandchildren and many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Major. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A family visitation will be Monday. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-major

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
