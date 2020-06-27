RUBY-John J. Panke, Jr., 58, of Ruby, N.Y. died June 22, 2020 at home. Born Nov. 21, 1961 in Buffalo, N.Y., he is the son of the late John J. Panke, Sr. and Ann (Golliday) Bell. He was predeceased by his wife Paula (Koyon) Panke. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Jennifer Panke and Mary Ruby; his brothers Michael and Christopher Panke; his brothers-in-law David Carson and Mark Burridge; mother-in-law Barbara Koyon. For many years, John worked as a land surveyor throughout the state. He also worked alongside his longtime friend Joe Paige. He loved his family and his children, playing darts and fishing in his earlier years. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan who loved to listen to rock and roll, especially Aerosmith. He is survived by his sons John J. Panke, III (Jessica Baker), Jason Panke, grandson Noah Kai Panke. Siblings: Susan Carson of Natick Mass.; Elizabeth Burridge of Danvers, Mass.; Jo Panke (John Paris) of Tyngsboro, Mass.; Mark Panke (Sen Bender-Panke) of Langhorne, Pa., Jean Bessette (Michael) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law Patricia Breitung of Saugerties, N.Y.; brother-in-law, William Ruby of Saugerties, N.Y. Father-in-law Rich Koyon of Saugerties, N.Y. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service will be announced. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-panke-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.