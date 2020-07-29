1/
STONE RIDGE- John J. Szakmary of Stone Ridge, N.Y., formerly of Brentwood, L.I., on July 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Kucera) and father of Jared. Dear brother of Theodore (Arleen); and uncle of Adam, Rachel and Chase. Dear brother-in-law of Marylynne DiGiacomo and uncle of Corey and Kelsey. Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at D'Andrea Bros. Funeral Home, 99 Oak Street, Copiague, L.I. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Copiague. Interment, St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.www.dandreabros.funeral.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-szakmary

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
