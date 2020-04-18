Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home - Ulster Park
339 Broadway
Ulster Park, NY 12487
(845) 338-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Devaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John James Devaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John James Devaney Obituary
BOSTON, MASS.- John James Devaney, 90, of South Huntington Ave., Boston, Mass., died of natural causes on Saturday evening, April 11, 2020, at Sherrill House Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boston. He was born in N.Y.C. on Dec. 9, 1929; a son of the late Thomas and Nellie (Twomey) Devaney. A veteran of the U.S. Army, John served as a paratrooper from 1947 to 1950 with the 82nd Airborne, Signal Company. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, John earned a Masters Degree in Education. Following college, he was employed as an instruments mechanic at LaGuardia Airport and then as a security guard for Wells Fargo in Massachusettes. Later, he was employed as a security guard and then a Professor and Playwright at Tufts University, Medford, Mass. He enjoyed writing plays and music and absolutely loved teaching and tutoring future actors. He was known as a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He is survived by his loving niece and caretaker, Ellen Hayes of Port Ewen, and nephews and nieces, Charles Pringle and his wife Sally, of Connelly, Ruth Schmidt of Middletown, N.J., Paul Devaney of Staten Island, Rose Dombi, of California, Noreen Matthies of Port Ewen, Eileen Montoto of Hoboken, N.J. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Margaret Wrynn, Nora Pringle, and brothers, Thomas, Patrick and Martin Devaney.The family entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home www.GVVFH.com , 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, with the care and funeral arrangements for John. Interment and graveside service at Montrepose Cemetery was private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's memory to: Sherrill House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 135 South Huntington Ave., Boston, Mass. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-james-devaney
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -