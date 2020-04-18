|
BOSTON, MASS.- John James Devaney, 90, of South Huntington Ave., Boston, Mass., died of natural causes on Saturday evening, April 11, 2020, at Sherrill House Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boston. He was born in N.Y.C. on Dec. 9, 1929; a son of the late Thomas and Nellie (Twomey) Devaney. A veteran of the U.S. Army, John served as a paratrooper from 1947 to 1950 with the 82nd Airborne, Signal Company. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, John earned a Masters Degree in Education. Following college, he was employed as an instruments mechanic at LaGuardia Airport and then as a security guard for Wells Fargo in Massachusettes. Later, he was employed as a security guard and then a Professor and Playwright at Tufts University, Medford, Mass. He enjoyed writing plays and music and absolutely loved teaching and tutoring future actors. He was known as a kind and gentle man who loved his family. He is survived by his loving niece and caretaker, Ellen Hayes of Port Ewen, and nephews and nieces, Charles Pringle and his wife Sally, of Connelly, Ruth Schmidt of Middletown, N.J., Paul Devaney of Staten Island, Rose Dombi, of California, Noreen Matthies of Port Ewen, Eileen Montoto of Hoboken, N.J. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by sisters, Margaret Wrynn, Nora Pringle, and brothers, Thomas, Patrick and Martin Devaney.The family entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home www.GVVFH.com , 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, with the care and funeral arrangements for John. Interment and graveside service at Montrepose Cemetery was private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's memory to: Sherrill House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 135 South Huntington Ave., Boston, Mass. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-james-devaney
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020