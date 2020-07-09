ESOPUS- John James McAuley, 82, of Old Post Road, Esopus passed away at home while in the comforting presence of his family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 8, 1937; a son of the late John and Helen (McLaughlin) McAuley. John was employed as a supervisor with the Dept of Sanitation City of New York. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Esopus and volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program for many years prior to his illness. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna M. (Sullivan) McAuley; his three children, Frank (Kasey) Cassar and John Joseph McAuley, all of Kankakee, Ill., and Erin (Ryan) McAuley of Leesburg, Va.; and two grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel Cassar. He is predeceased by one sister Eileen Murphy. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park. Due to NYS mandates, funeral home occupancy is limited and social distancing and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church in Esopus followed by burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's memory to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601 To send an expression of condolence, visit John's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-james-mcauley