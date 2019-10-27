|
TOWN OF ULSTER- John Joseph Golgoski Jr.,64, formerly of Town of Ulster, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
He was born in Kingston, N.Y., on March 19, 1955; a son of Dolores Golgoski and the late John Golgoski, Sr.
John was employed as a laborer for Laborers' International Union of North American Local 17 for over 20 years.
A simple man, he loved being outdoors enjoying nature. An avid cook, John's cheesecakes and other savory dishes will be missed at many friends celebrations. He was a big fan of horse racing and casinos.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores Golgoski of Town of Ulster; three sisters, Kathy (Doug Sr.) Renaud of Sawkill, Shirley Golgoski of Boiceville, Marcie (Derek) Golgoski, of Orlando, Fla.; and his cat, Jinx.
In addition to his father, he is also predeceased by one brother, Michael Golgoski (2013).
The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Montrepose Cemetery, Kingston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in John's memory to: The Audubon Society or the New York State Parks Natural Heritage Trust.
To send the Golgoski family an expression of condolence, or for directions, visit John's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com
Published in Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019