RHINEBECK- John Joseph Heller, 88, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his family at home in Rhinebeck. John was raised in Germantown on the family farm, and was a graduate of Germantown High School, Albany Business College, and the RCA Institute. Following his Korean War service in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, he returned home and began his career as an electronics technician with IBM, first in Poughkeepsie and then Kingston. He married Cecilia R. Dlhos on May 26, 1956 at Holy Trinity Church in Yonkers, N.Y.John and Cecilia raised their family in Rhinebeck and together were very instrumental in the Rhinebeck/Rheinbach exchange. John was also a member of the Good Shepherd Church, Montgomery Post #429 and the IBM Quarter Century Club. They loved to travel together, wintering in St. Croix, and travelling to Central America, throughout Europe and along many roads and highways of the United States, often meeting up with friends and family along the way. For many years, John and Cecilia ran Heller's B&B out of their home on Astor Drive where they welcomed travelers to the Hudson Valley. John, renowned for his hospitality toward all friends, family and guests who were greeted with his exuberant smile, a hearty joke and a refreshment as they walked through the door. In addition to his wife Cecilia of Rhinebeck, John is survived by his children, Joseph Heller of Smyrna, Ga.; David Heller of Rhinebeck; and Alyson Gish, her husband Justin and his grandson Andrew of Basalt, Colo. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sharon Heller, and his nieces and nephews, Alexander, Kenneth, Debbie, Rick, Kathy, Michael, Cheryl, and Jackie. He was predeceased by two brothers, Alexander and Frank; and sister-in-law, Agnes "Tootsie". Calling hours are Friday, April 17, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. A Memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 18, 11 a.m., at the Good Shepherd Church, 3 Msgr. Joy Plaza, Rhinebeck. Memorial donations may be made to the Rhinebeck/Rheinbach Exchange, 146 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinebeck, N.Y., 12572, or Montgomery Post #429, P.O. box 429, Rhinebeck, N.Y., 12572. To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-joseph-heller
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 15, 2020