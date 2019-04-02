|
|
John L. Smith, Jr. KINGSTON- John L. Smith, Jr., born May 12, 1951 in East Kingston N.Y., died peacefully at home with his family on Monday, April 1, 2019, after a brave battle against pancreatic cancer. Born in Kingston, he was a son of the late John L. and Mary Smith. He was a Master Electrician with the IBEW Union, Local 363 for 25 years before retiring in 2017. He ran his own business, Smith Electric, for many years. An avid fisherman, he could often be found wading in the Esopus Creek using various flies he had crafted. He enjoyed napping, working in his vegetable garden, eating good food, and summer parties with family and friends; he especially loved regular Sunday visits with his brother-in-law, Octave Perry, and being “Poppy” to his cherished grandchildren. He loved to laugh and to make everyone around him laugh as well. He always had a story to tell. He was a kind, soft spoken, and loving man. Over the years, he became like a second father to many. John is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patricia; daughters, Erica (Thaddeus) Grohoski, Melissa (Garret) Lown; and a son, John Smith III; a sister, Mary (Robert) Mikesh; grandchildren, Abby and Jax Lown; furry grand dog, Ellis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Carol Ritchie. John will be reposing at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral procession will form from the funeral home on Friday at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. at St. Colman Church. Interment will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Special thanks to the staff of the Infusion Center at Northern Dutchess Hospital. They took such wonderful care of him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be left for the family of John by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2019