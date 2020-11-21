1/
John Leo Hines
KENTUCKY-John Leo Hines ,83, formerly of Kingston, died at Signature Health Care at Jefferson Manor, Louisville, Ky. Born in Kingston June 29, 1937, he is a son of the late James and Clara (Koch) Hines. Employed as a machinist at Huck Manufacturing until retirement. He was a longtime parishioner of Saint Joseph's Church. Surviving are his twin children, Dave Hines, of Louisville, Ky., and Lisa Shultis, of Murray, Ky.; granddaughters Jessica and Ashley Shultis and great-granddaughter Everleigh; his sister, Marlene Cusher, and her husband Wayne Cusher, nephews Dean and Jason Cusher; and numerous other nieces and nephews and cousins. His wife, Marian "Pat" (Hayman) Hines, died April 13, 2019. A son-in-law, Chris Shultis, also predeceased him. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A procession will then form and proceed to Saint Joseph's Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Hosparus Health Care at www.hosparushealth.org

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
