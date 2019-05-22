|
John M. Kayden II KINGSTON- John M. Kayden, II, 56, of Kingston died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Born Dec. 4, 1962 in Heidelberg, Germany; he was the son of the late John M. and Barbara (Holland) Kayden. Surviving is his wife, Michelle L. Kayden; his sons, Christopher John Kayden (Eden Cruz) and Cameron Michael Kayden; his grandson, Mason Kayden who was his pride and joy; his sisters, Dee Wagner, Holli DeLeon, and Ann Kayden. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Church. Inurnment in Montrepose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. A complete obituary will be published Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 23, 2019