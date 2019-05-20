|
|
John M. Watzka EAST KINGSTON- John M. Watzka, “Boomer,” 67, of John Street, East Kingston, died at his home Saturday, May 18, 2019. Born Nov. 19, 1951 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John J. and Laura “Dolly” (McCullough) Watzka. Boomer was a loving brother, father, grandfather, and friend. His life was devoted to his family, for those of us that were lucky enough to know him knew the caliber of man he was. He worked for Conrail and then CSX in Kingston, N.Y. for 32 years. He was an avid outdoorsman. He spent many early mornings in a tree stand or out on the reservoir fishing. Bowling was another passion in his life for many years. In 2016, he was inducted into the bowling hall of fame. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine E. Watzka-Profera (Peter Profera); his son, John J. Watzka, II, and his wife Mallory; granchildren: Matthew M. Watzka, Hayle L. Profera, and Luke A. Profera; his sisters, Barbara Watzka Pape and her husband Thomas, and Laurie Literski and her husband Buzz; and his brothers, Brian Watzka and his wife Jean Marie and Michael Watzka and his wife Laura. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, also survive. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by a grandson Matthew H. Profera. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral procession will form at the funeral home on Thursday at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Saint Colman Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Hurley Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Honor Flight, Attention Donations, P.O. Box 375, Walden, N.Y., 12586.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 21, 2019