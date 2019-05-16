|
|
John McCarthy & Beatrice Ann McCarthy SAUGERTIES- Mr. and Mrs. John I. McCarthy, married for 59 ½ years, passed away this past holiday season, within a few short days of each other. Beatrice Ann McCarthy (Bonesteel) June 23, 1933 – Jan. 1, 2019, was a faithful and devoted wife and mother. She was born and raised in Kingston and Port Ewen, N.Y., and was one of eight children of Clark and Beatrice Bonesteel. She graduated from Kingston High School at 16, and immediately set out on her own to work for NY Telephone company. She met met future husband Jack when she had a well-timed flat tire in the NY Telephone parking lot. Jack changed her tire, she made him a sandwich and the rest is history. Bea had many hobbies and skills. She had the greenest of thumbs and could always be found “digging in the dirt’. She loved music, needlepoint, reading, and people. Her family recipe for Apple Oatmeal Bars is legendary. She loved her six children and grandchildren most of all though. Bea would speak with pride of her boys and their families to anyone who would listen. John I. McCarthy June 28, 1937 – Dec. 22, 2018 was a fantastic husband and father. He was raised in Saugerties, N.Y.; the son of William and Emma McCarthy; and the nephew of LeRoy and Eleanor Snyder. Jack graduated from Saugerties High School and joined the telephone company as a lineman. He met Beatrice, joined the Army, where he served in Germany, and started his family in Chittenango, N.Y. Jack was a man of many talents. He was a skilled wood worker and craftsman and traveled the country helping his family get started in their new homes and communities. He also lent his talents to the Chittenango Boy Scouts, CCS Booster club, and Telephone company Talking Books program. He loved music and sports. His favorite thing though, was to have his family and friends around him while sharing goofy, warm, funny, self-deprecating stories about his youth and his experiences as a Dad. He got a lot of satisfaction out of making anyone laugh. Jack and Bea are survived by their six sons: Bill (Jean), John (Stacy), Pat (Joanne), Mike (Leah), Christopher, and Josh (Anna), and 12 grandchildren, as well as brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and their beloved Aunt, Pidge. Their Service of Remembrance will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., Cor. of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Inurnment will follow in the Mt Marion Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 17, 2019