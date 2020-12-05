WEST SHOKAN- John Muller, 74, of West Shokan died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. Born in 1946 in Manhattan, the son of Anna and Karl Muller. He and his family moved to West Shokan in 1955. After graduating from Onteora High School John served in the U.S.Navy for 4 years aboard a mine sweeper. He has been a 47 year member of the Shokan American Legion Post #1627, and was also a member of the Olive Fire Department. John worked for the Ulster County Department of Public Works for 30 years. In the winter he drove the snow plow on Peekamoose, Winisook, and several other routes. Other seasons he worked on the roads, construction, and paving which led to an accident in 2001, and his subsequent retirement. John enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing. His love of vintage automobiles brought him to the Reservoir Thunder Car Club. He was skilled at restoring his "old" truck and participating in the annual car show. John (Storky) loved his home in West Shokan and his friends and family who gathered there to "have a chat" in the garage. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, RuthAnne Cady Muller; sister, Lynn Schramm; nieces and nephew: Barbara Marciano, Carl, and Tracy Rafferty; and cousins: Anthony Henry, Christie, and Mitchell. His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Bushkill Cemetery in West Shokan with Pastor Karen Squires as celebrant. Military honors with the Shokan American Legion. The ceremony will be recorded and posted after 1 p.m. on Zoom. The session id 98716557218, pass code 190427, and audio only at 929-205-6099. Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or the Olive Free Library. You may share a special memory or condolence with the family on John's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-muller