John N. Ziemba

John N. Ziemba Obituary
GILBOA- John N. Ziemba, 58, a resident of Gilboa died on Oct. 17, 2019 at his home.Born in Brooklyn, John was the son of the late Stanley and Mildred C. (Reynolds) Ziemba. John enjoyed outdoor activities and had a great love for animals.John is survived by his longtime partner, Laura Young; children, Justin (Jessica) Ziemba, Ryan Ziemba, Jason Young, Jennifer Miles, and Amanda Young; grandchildren: Naleah, Harleigh, Mila, Sean, Elizabeth, Skyler, Destiney, Jason, and Shauna; and sisters, Patricia Olsen and Donna Ford.A gathering to celebrate John’s life will be held at the Grand Gorge Civic Center, 60991 Rt. 30, Grand Gorge, N.Y., on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-n-ziemba
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 27, 2019
