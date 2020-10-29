KINGSTON- John P. Hammerl, Sr., 81, of O'Neil St., Kingston died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital. He was born in Bronx, N.Y., on Dec. 29, 1938; a son of the late Peter and Mary (Dorner) Hammerl. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, John was employed as a housekeeper for Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation for over 13 years. He was previously employed with Hudson Cement, The Hedges, West Park and as a kiln operator for Ferroxcube. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Esopus who loved fishing, his model HO scale trains, and especially his cats. John is survived by one daughter, Teresa L. Hammerl, and her partner Will Mayo, of Port Ewen; two sons, John P. Hammerl, Jr., and his wife, Heidi, of Rosendale, Steven J. Hammerl, and his wife, Audrey, of Kingston; two sisters, Carol Barron of Pennsylvania, and Linda Leonardo, and her husband Al, of Florida; Paul Hammerl, and his wife Louise, of Georgia; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Hammerl, and one brother, Peter C. Hammerl, Jr. The service, officiated by Deacon Timothy Dean, will be privately held, The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home 339 Broadway Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing (which will limit visitor capacity in the funeral home) are required. In lieu of fresh flowers, the family suggests indoor plants for loved ones to take home and nurture in memory of John, or a contribution in John's memory to: Ulster County SPCA, 35 Wiedy Rd., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting John's Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-p-hammerl