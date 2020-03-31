|
RED HOOK- John Philip Jacob, Jr., 76, of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away March 30,2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 21, 1943 to the late John P. (Sr.) and Marie (Lauble) Jacob in Queens, N.Y. John married Virginia M. (Gina) Ward on June 29, 1963 in Springfield Gardens, Queens, N.Y., John was known as Jack to his family and Jake to his friends and co-workers. Jake was a NY State Trooper for 35 years retiring in 2000, spending most of those years assigned to the Rhinebeck barracks and as an Instructor at the NYSP Academy. He attended P.S. 138 and graduated from Woodrow Wilson Vocational High School, both in Queens. Upon graduation, he was employed by Luby Chevrolet in Queens. He was an avid league bowler having bowled nearly 60 years, ever chasing that elusive perfect 300 game. He volunteered 20 years to the Red Hook Little League as Coach and advertising sign coordinator. He was a member of the Red Hook Golf Club during his retirement and enjoyed playing in several annual golf tournaments across the state and the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Golf Tournament held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. He enjoyed meeting friends at the Red Hook Diner for breakfast for many years. Jack is survived by his loving wife, Gina of 56 years. In addition, he is survived by his children, John (Cynthia) Jacob of Browns Summit, N.C., Kathleen Jacob of Red Hook, Kevin Jacob of Sayre, Pa.; his grandchildren, Edwin Christensen, Ryan (Katie) Christensen, Preston Jacob, Madison Winters, Nicholas Jacob; his great-granddaughters, Kylie and Ella Christensen as well as extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, his sister, Dolores Weinman, predeceases Jack. Memorial donations may be made in Jack's memory to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, N.Y., 10022 or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105. Memorial service arrangements will be announced once restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway,Red Hook, N.Y.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 1, 2020