John Readler
1956 - 2020
OHIO-Readler, John L., 64, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1956 in Berwick, Pennsylvania the son of Donald and Lillian (Seaton) Readler. He received his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University. He worked for Kenworth Trucking as a mechanical engineer and was a member of the Moose Lodge. Survivors include his three children and spouses, John J. (Heidi) Readler, Mindy (Casey) Huegel and Jim Readler and fiancé, Sara Yacyshyn; three grandchildren, Kelsie, Karsyn and A.J.; wife, Rhonda Readler and four siblings, Mary Ann Moore, Gary Readler, Linda O’Connor and Donna Readler. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Conroy Funeral Homewith entombment to follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery Mausoleum. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-l-readler

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
