WOODSTOCK- John Reilly, of Woodstock, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Grace) Reilly. John was a graduate of Harren High School in Mahattan, and a graduate of the City College of New York where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. John was employed by I.B.M. of Kingston as an Senior Engineer for 32 year until his retirement. John was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the European Theater during World War II. He was an avid skier, who also enjoyed Tennis, Chess and above all Reading. John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Miriam (Levintan) Reilly, whom he married on May 25, 1968 in Saugerties; a daughter, Lynn Reilly of Arizona; three sons, Wayne Freer and his wife Li, of Bartlett, Ill., Barry Freer of Chula Vista, Calif., Keith Freer of Sturgis, S.D.; and his sister, Delores Messina of Port Washington, N.Y. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, also survive. John was predeceased by his son Glenn Freer. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-reilly-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2020