Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lasher Funeral Home Inc
100 Tinker St
Woodstock, NY 12498
(845) 679-7381
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Reilly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Reilly Obituary
WOODSTOCK- John Reilly, of Woodstock, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in the Bronx, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Grace) Reilly. John was a graduate of Harren High School in Mahattan, and a graduate of the City College of New York where he received his degree in Electrical Engineering. John was employed by I.B.M. of Kingston as an Senior Engineer for 32 year until his retirement. John was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the European Theater during World War II. He was an avid skier, who also enjoyed Tennis, Chess and above all Reading. John is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Miriam (Levintan) Reilly, whom he married on May 25, 1968 in Saugerties; a daughter, Lynn Reilly of Arizona; three sons, Wayne Freer and his wife Li, of Bartlett, Ill., Barry Freer of Chula Vista, Calif., Keith Freer of Sturgis, S.D.; and his sister, Delores Messina of Port Washington, N.Y. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, also survive. John was predeceased by his son Glenn Freer. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of Lasher Funeral Home, Inc. 100 Tinker Street Woodstock, N.Y. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-reilly-1
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -