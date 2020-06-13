KINGSTON-John Rivera, Sr., 60, of Kingston died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home. Born Feb. 29, 1960 in Manhattan, he is the son of the late Ramon and Maria (Alvarez) Rivera. John was a "jack of all trades" and worked locally in Kingston at Chiz's Heart Street. He was always helping people and was willing to feed anyone in need, and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved baseball and football, especially the Mets and the Giants. Surviving are his children, Diana Rivera and her boyfriend "O", Maria Rivera, John Rivera, Jr. and his wife Amanda, all of Massachusetts. Two grandchildren Ava and Ace Rivera and one sister Sally Rivera. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Siblings William, Ramon, and Leticia Rivera and two nephews Kwauny Rivera and Robert Rivera died previously. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday June 20th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-rivera-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.