John S. Gaal, Jr. PORT EWEN- John S. Gaal, Jr., 67, of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1952 in Astoria, Queens, N.Y.; the son of the late John and Christine (Sorrentino) Gaal. John was married to Darlene Kelsey Gaal. He was a graduate of John A. Coleman Catholic High School and later received his Associates Degree from Ulster County Community College. He worked at Hercules-Dyno in Port Ewen for over 20 years. John later drove a school bus for First Student and Ethan Allen for several years, a job he truly loved. He enjoyed live music and had attended many concerts. He also enjoyed smoking cigars and spending time at race tracks and casinos. He loved the company of his pet Schnauzer’s and cats throughout the years. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; his daughter, Deanna; his sisters, Joanne and her late husband Gary, Christine and her husband Ron; his brothers and sisters-in-law, June, Charlene, and Griffin; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 216 Broadway, Port Ewen, N.Y., 12466, where family and friends may visit on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Krumville Cemetery, Krumville, N.Y. A tribute for John can be found at www.KeyserFuneralSer vice.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 9, 2019