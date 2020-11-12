1/1
John S. Nichols
LOMONTVILLE- John S. Nichols, 58, of Lomontville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was affectionately known as "John Boy" to his family and friends. John Boy passed away at his home under the care of Hospice. He was born in Albany, N.Y., on Jan. 10, 1962; a son of the late Elmer Nichols and Charlotte Aschenbeck Nichols Monsees. John Boy was employed for many years by the Rondout Valley Central School District in the Grounds Maintenance Department. He was also a busy woodsman who supplied firewood to many people over the years. John Boy was also know for his hunting and fishing expertise and was an avid outdoorsman. He is survived by his siblings, Warren Schreiber of Marshallville, Ga., Nadine Theis of Bailey, Colo., Edward Schreiber of Rhinebeck, N.Y., Karen Nichols of Kerhonkson, N.Y., Donald Nichols of Lomontville, N.Y., and Elmer Nichols of Southampton, N.J. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A brother, Charles Schreiber, of Denver, Colo., died previously. John Boy's family extends grateful appreciation to Hospice of the Hudson Valley and all family members who lovingly assisted with his care. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday Nov. 15, 2020, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 4:30 p.m. following the visitation Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate John Boy's funeral service. Cremation will take place privately. The family suggests memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice, 400 Aaron Court, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. To leave a personal condolence please visit www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-s-nichols

Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
