NEW PALTZ- John Sanford Cross, Jr., died on April 12, 2020 at Woodland Pond. He was 87. He was born in Kingston, N.Y., the son of the late J. Sanford and Marjorie Tilson Cross of Kyserike. John and Alice W. Cross were married Dec. 24, 1960 and settled in Kyserike. John worked for many years at the family business, the V.B. Cross Lumber Co., Kyserike, which he owned until retirement in 1997. He was a graduate of Ellenville High School. During that time, he enjoyed playing clarinet in Clayton’s Military Band in spite of rather hot heavy wool uniforms for summer concerts and parades. He attended the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Next came service in the Signal Corps, U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany and learned the value of a Jeep for transportation. He was a member of the Rochester Reformed Church, Accord, where he served on the Consistory. John served on a number of boards including the Ulster County Girl Scout Council, ENAP, Inc., a large building materials purchasing cooperative, and Smiley Bros., Inc., operators of Mohonk Mountain House. He was a long-time trustee of the Benton Bar Cemetery Association in Kyserike. At Woodland Pond, John was a member of the Residents Council and Foundation Committee. He passed along his love of railroading to his family, first through model railroading in the basement and then on Amtrak trips to Florida with the family. He enjoyed sailing his 23’ Pearson Ensign “Country Girl” along the Connecticut shoreline. He also was an FAA licensed Private Pilot and logged over 2,000 hours flying his Cessna 172 throughout the eastern United States with anyone willing to go along, mostly Allice John is survived by his wife, Alice Westbrook Cross of Woodland Pond; a son, John S. Cross, III, MD, of Hermosa Beach, Calif.; a granddaughter, Kathryn; and grandson, Andrew; and two nephews; and a niece. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathryn Westcott Cross, and his brother Wessel. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Woodland Pond Health Center for their superb and loving care of John during his long illness Arrangements are being handled by Copeland Funeral Home, New Paltz. Private interment in Benton Bar Cemetery will occur after the COVID-19 state of emergency has passed. A memorial service will be held at Woodland Pond sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kathryn Cross Memorial Scholarship, c/o Rondout Valley Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 96, Stone Ridge, N.Y., 12484. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-sanford-cross-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2020