KINGSTON-John Schuyler (Jack) Schonger died surrounded by his loving family on June 19, 2020 following a brave battle with dementia. He was 93 years old. Born in 1927 to John Schuyler and Marie-Louise Schonger, Jack leaves his wife, Gertrude (Jones Stauble) Schonger; his brother Robert; his daughters, Kathy Wenzel (Joe) and Tricia Robertson (Mike); his stepchildren, Vicki Stauble, Kim Bahl, (Ted), Gig Stauble, Karen Iapoce (Joe) and Mark Stauble (Diane). His grandchildren, Mallory Sleasman (Brian), Joe Wenzel (Laura), Tim Wenzel (Ashley), Ellie, Katherine and Claire Robertson. his great-grandchildren, Madison, Zach and Jake Wenzel, Ben Wenzel, Emmy and his namesake Jack Sleasman. He has 11 step-grandchildren, Kevin Allen, Kiley, Matthew, Jennifer, Adam, Joshua, Robert (predeceased), Jara, Kaytlin, Shelby, and Mackenzie., five step-great-grandchildren Ana, Joseph, Robert, Joseph,and Liv, and one step-great-great-grandchild Isabella. He is also survived by five nieces and one nephew. Last but not least his four legged canine companion, Hope, who was by his side through it all. After graduating from Kingston High School, Jack's college education was interrupted when he enlisted in the Navy in 1944. While in boot camp, Jack infamously dated Norma Jean Baker until the future Marilyn Monroe left him to move to Hollywood. Suffice it to say, his family believes the relationship ended for the best. After his service in the Navy, Jack, by now a self-taught inventor and engineer, began his 30 year career at IBM. Jack married his first wife, Dolores Misove in 1956 and they enjoyed 18 years together until Dolores succumbed to breast cancer in 1974. Jack became a single father and raised his young daughters with grace, determination and unwavering love. Jack met Gertrude Stauble in 1984. They married in 1992 and went on to share an incredible life together. Although Gert did not know how to swim when they first met, not only did she became Jack's wife and life partner, but quite impressively the stellar first mate of their sailboat "The Cross-Eyed Bear." Jack and Gert lived on TCEB in the Florida Keys for 15 years and sailed through many adventures on the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea as they balanced their lives between their homes in Florida and Kingston. Jack was known for his kindness and love of life. If he wasn't sailing or playing golf in his retirement, you would likely find him in his garage workshop, sharing a beer with friends at his beloved watering hole, Chic's, or laughing too hard to ever finish a joke or well-worn story. It has been said that the key to immortality is living a life worth remembering. Jack Schonger met and conquered adversity and illness during his life without complaining. He chose to find happiness at every opportunity, he was true to himself and loyal to his family and friends he loved so fiercely. Jack and the extraordinary life he led will be dearly remembered. A heartfelt “Thank you “ to Hudson Valley Hospice and Home Healthcare Companion Agency for your kindness, support and devotion to caring for others. Jack's family asks anyone who would like to honor his memory to please be of service to the dementia community by supporting a patient or caregiver you know or donating to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alsfdn.org or Cure Alzheimer's Fund https://curealz.org/. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com A service will be held Monday 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment in Hurley Cemetery will be private. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home.Q- http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-schuyler-schonger
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.