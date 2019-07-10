|
John Stephen Sansalone GARDINER- John Stephen Sansalone, 67, of Gardiner, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home. Born on May 15, 1952, in Yonkers, N.Y., he was the son of the late Frank Edward and Elizabeth Dudley (Thayer) Sansalone. John earned degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering- a Bachelor of Science from New York University and a Master of Science from Polytechnic Institute of New York (Tandon School of Engineering, NYU). He retired following a long career as a Civil Engineer with the State of New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation in New Paltz, N.Y. John was active in numerous organizations related to his professional life. He served on several committees concerned with regulations for certification, permits, and standards for the design of wastewater treatment systems. He was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, in which he served on the Board of Directors and was a past president of the Mid-Hudson Branch. He was also a Life Member of the New York Water Environment Association, serving as a Board Member and active on various committees. A longtime resident of Ulster County, John served on the Town of Gardiner Environmental Conservation Commission and was town representative to the Ulster County Environmental Management Council. He was also a Life Member of the Gardiner Fire Department, where he volunteered for more than 25 years. John’s interests included history (Ulster County Civil War Roundtable), hiking (Intercollegiate Outing Club Association), winemaking (Mid-Hudson Wine Society), and traditional music and dance (Old Songs Folk Festival). He was a voracious reader whose interests encompassed science, politics, current events, and the natural world. He is survived by three sisters, Marina L. Schmid and her husband, John of Germantown, N.Y., Elena Sansalone and her husband, Jan R. Van Meter of New York, N.Y., and Frances Sansalone of Framingham, Mass.; and extended family, including an uncle and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call on Saturday, July 13, 2019, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y., 12561. A reception for friends and family will follow at the Gardiner Fire Department, 2349 Route 44/55, Gardiner, N.Y., 12525. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to the Gardiner Fire Department or to the environmental organization of your choice.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 12, 2019