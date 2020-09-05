SAUGERTIES-John T. “Big Q” Quinlan, 70, of Garden Circle died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his residence. Born April 17, 1950 in Schenectady, the son of the late William and Edith Quinlan. John was a proud graduate of Drexel University with a degree in Business Adminstration. A lifelong Saugerties resident he was formerly employed at Ferroxcube, and in later years at Colonial Oil and Gas and Suburban Propane. He was a former member of the SAA Volleyball League and coached SAA Soccer. He was an avid fisherman and belonged to the Saugerties Fish and Game Club and participated in many local fishing tournaments. John enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, and was a NY Giants and NY Yankees fan. He liked camping, grilling and travelling to the Dominican Republic. He was always up for a cold beer with friends was well known at the local watering holes. Survivors include his wife, the former Connie Porto, with whom he recently celebrated his 52nd Wedding Anniversary, a daughter, Debra (Steve) Rauschendorfer of Glasco. Two sons: Sean (Katrina) Quinlan of West Camp and Michael (Nicole) Quinlan of Poughquag. A sister: Barbara Peek of Mechanicville, six grandchildren: Stefan and Sondra Rauschendorfer, Julia, Jack, James and Sarah Quinlan and several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends Hank and Charlene Vanderbeck also survive. He was predeceased by his best friend, Nick Malgieri, a sister, Jean Blomer & his yellow lab, Seamus. His Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wearing of facial covering and social distancing will be required. Family suggests donations in his name be made to the SPCA. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on John’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneral Home.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-t-quinlan