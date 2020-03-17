|
|
NEW PALTZ- John T. Smith, age 70, of New Paltz, formerly of Mamaroneck, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home. John was born Aug. 8, 1949 in White Plains, N.Y., and was the son of the late James Vincent and Margaret Lillian (Egan) Smith. John was a graduate of Stepinac High School in White Plains, Class of 1967 and was a graduate of SUNY New Paltz, Class of 1971. He was employed by the Mamaroneck Post Office for 35 years until his retirement in 2005. He was an avid fisherman and loved to walk and jog. He was a regular customer at Starbucks and P&G’s in New Paltz, where he would regularly meet up with his friends. He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching any kind of sporting events. John is survived by his siblings, Robert Smith of Sweet Valley, Pa., Agnes Smith of Harvey’s Lake, Pa., Jane DelPino of Dallas, Pa., and James Smith of Salisbury, N.C., as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Mark and Paul Smith. Memorial Visitation will be held at the Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, N.Y., at a time and date to be announced.Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of John with the arrangements. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-t-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 18, 2020