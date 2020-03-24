|
KINGSTON- John Terpening, 92, a native and lifelong Kingston resident died Monday morning, March 23, 2020, at his home. Born June 14, 1927 in Kingston, and raised on Gage Street, the son of the late Richard and Mary (Lewis) Terpening. Surviving are his children: Donna Lee Terpening of Kingston, John R. Terpening and his wife Bernadine of Niskayuna, Jo-Anne Matthews and her husband John of Kingston, Richard Terpening and his fiancée Donna Cecelia of Kingston, Wayne E. Terpening and his wife Sheila of Kingston; and his sisters, Lorraine Longendyke, RoseMary Keller, and Jane Mitchel all of Kingston. 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. John served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Amphibious Forces in the Pacific area. For over 40 years, John worked in the construction field as a foreman. He was the head Maitre d' and manager at the Hedges in Esopus. He was a life member of Joyce-Schirick Post 1386, VFW. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage and working in his gardens. John's wife, Delores (Miller) Terpening died on Aug. 6, 2014. His grandson, John M. Guido died Dec. 23, 1966. A brother, Robert Terpening, and sister, Mary Hummer, also died previously. His brother Richard J. Terpening was Missing in Action in World War II. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Family visitation and funeral services are private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Joyce-Schirick Post 1386 VFW, 708 East Chester Street, Kingston, N.Y., 12401 or Hospice of the Hudson Valley, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-terpening
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 25, 2020