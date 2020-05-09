HURLEY- John V.G. Kemble, III, 56, of Joys Lane, Hurley, N.Y., died at his home Friday, May 1, 2020. Born Aug. 28, 1963 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John V. Kemble Jr. and Elsie A. (Dingee) Kemble. John graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1986 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business, where he was also a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. He has always had a deep passion for live music, audio recording, technology, history, and the Hudson Valley region. John is survived by son, Ocean Kemble; sister, Karen Sachs; his niece, Lauren; nephews, Joseph and Matthew; aunt, Eleanor Tokle Sr.; uncle, James Dingee; and cousins, Laura Tokle-Biestek, Harold Tokle, Jr., Andrea Miller, and many more. John is predeceased by his mother, Elsie Kemble; his father, John V. Kemble, Jr.; his grandparents, Walter and Griselda Dingee; and grandparents Esther and John V. Kemble, Sr. Donations can be made to the Native American Rights Fund at www.narf.org Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-vg-kemble-iii
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.