John V.G. Kemble
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HURLEY- John V.G. Kemble, III, 56, of Joys Lane, Hurley, N.Y., died at his home Friday, May 1, 2020. Born Aug. 28, 1963 in Kingston; he was the son of the late John V. Kemble Jr. and Elsie A. (Dingee) Kemble. John graduated from Davis & Elkins College in 1986 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business, where he was also a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity. He has always had a deep passion for live music, audio recording, technology, history, and the Hudson Valley region. John is survived by son, Ocean Kemble; sister, Karen Sachs; his niece, Lauren; nephews, Joseph and Matthew; aunt, Eleanor Tokle Sr.; uncle, James Dingee; and cousins, Laura Tokle-Biestek, Harold Tokle, Jr., Andrea Miller, and many more. John is predeceased by his mother, Elsie Kemble; his father, John V. Kemble, Jr.; his grandparents, Walter and Griselda Dingee; and grandparents Esther and John V. Kemble, Sr. Donations can be made to the Native American Rights Fund at www.narf.org Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-vg-kemble-iii

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved