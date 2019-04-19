|
Werner and her husband Peter Lefkovits of New York and their daughter, Adeline; a son, Michael Werner of Kingston; a brother, David (Paula) of Stockbridge, Georgia, and two sisters, Kathryn (Peter) Zlomek of Chenango Bridge and Susan Werner of Toms River, N.J. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Laurie (Richard) Sanford of Bloomville, Billie (Peter) Finch of Riverview, Fla., Mary (John) Hope-Ross of Naugatuck, Conn. and a brother-in-law, Frederick (Regina) Stabbert III of Callicoon. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive. John is also survived by George and Gracie, his adopted rescue dogs who brought him so much pleasure. Funeral arrangements are by the Keyser Funeral Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Family and friends may visit on Friday, April 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Keyser Funeral Home. To honor John’s memory, donations may be made to either: (1.) “The Finn” a junior golf tournament free to area youth at John’s beloved Wiltwyck Golf Club, 404 Steward Lane, Kingston, NY 12401 or (2.) the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY 12401. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit https://www.keyserfuneralservice.com/
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2019