Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WERNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN WERNER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN WERNER Obituary
Werner and her husband Peter Lefkovits of New York and their daughter, Adeline; a son, Michael Werner of Kingston; a brother, David (Paula) of Stockbridge, Georgia, and two sisters, Kathryn (Peter) Zlomek of Chenango Bridge and Susan Werner of Toms River, N.J. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Laurie (Richard) Sanford of Bloomville, Billie (Peter) Finch of Riverview, Fla., Mary (John) Hope-Ross of Naugatuck, Conn. and a brother-in-law, Frederick (Regina) Stabbert III of Callicoon. Many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive. John is also survived by George and Gracie, his adopted rescue dogs who brought him so much pleasure. Funeral arrangements are by the Keyser Funeral Service, 326 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. Family and friends may visit on Friday, April 26, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Keyser Funeral Home. To honor John’s memory, donations may be made to either: (1.) “The Finn” a junior golf tournament free to area youth at John’s beloved Wiltwyck Golf Club, 404 Steward Lane, Kingston, NY 12401 or (2.) the Ulster County SPCA, 20 Wiedy Road, Kingston, NY 12401. To leave an expression of sympathy, please visit https://www.keyserfuneralservice.com/
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now