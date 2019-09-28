Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Blue Mt. Cemetery
Jolantha Kohler


1933 - 2019
Jolantha Kohler Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Jolantha Kohler, 86, of Rte. 32 died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home in Lake Katrine. Born June 25, 1933 in Jena, Germany; a lifetime area resident, survivors include a son, Edward Kohler. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J., and a sister, Margo Bornschein. Her Graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Blue Mt. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/jolantha-kohler
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019
