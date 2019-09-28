|
SAUGERTIES- Jolantha Kohler, 86, of Rte. 32 died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home in Lake Katrine. Born June 25, 1933 in Jena, Germany; a lifetime area resident, survivors include a son, Edward Kohler. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward J., and a sister, Margo Bornschein. Her Graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Blue Mt. Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019