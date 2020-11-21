SAUGERTIES-Today we share that we lost our best friend, the love of our lives, our bright shining star. Jolie Peters-Mitnick passed away after midnight November 18th, 2020. Jolie was born in Kingston, N.Y. on March 4, 1992. She was the light that walked into the room. Anyone who knew her, loved her. She attended the Woodstock Day School, Onteora High School and graduated from the New School of Social Research in NYC with a Bachelors of Arts. Jolie was a “foodie”. She worked at Food.com
, Epicurious, Delish and other food related websites. She most recently started her own business, Tinker Street Social. Jolie was lucky to travel parts of the world. She gave some of her time to a non-profit organization, Seeds of Africa. She was a spitfire always there to help and share her light. We will miss Jolie’s magic, her laughter, kindness and love. She inspired so many. Jolie had a hard time seeing what the world saw in her. She struggled with great depression. Jolie took her own life. None of us will fully understand the dark shadows in which she walked. For anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide our hearts and prayers are with you. Jolie is survived by her loving parents, Jerry Mitnick and Karin Peters, her brother John Peters, her long time boyfriend GJ Haaland, her “Frenchie” Pickle and Maybel, her mom’s Boston Terrier, a gift from Jolie and GJ. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to any suicide prevention organization. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Saugerties. We will celebrate her life sometime in the Spring and will let anyone and everyone know where and when. For now, while we are grieving, her immediate family will say goodbye and honor her in private. Please offer your condolences and memories for Jolie and her family online www.BuonoFuneralService.com
. “Jolie, just look over your shoulder, I’ll be there for you.” http://www.lastingmemories.com/jolie-peters-mitnick