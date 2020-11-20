KINGSTON- Jon Melton Ricks (Butch) transitioned into a peaceful rest on Oct. 31, 2020. Jon, the son of the late Theora Spencer Ricks and Herman Ricks was born in Kingston, N.Y., on April 16, 1948. He is predeceased by a brother, Raymond Ricks and a sister, Fannye Gray. He has two surviving sisters, Joyce Brooks and Elaine Toney; two sons, Marcus MacDonald of Durham, N.C., and John Ector of Virginia; eight grandchildren, fifteen nieces and nephews, a host of other relatives, and his best friend Francis Perry of Augusta, Ga. Jon resided in various states throughout his life: Vermont, Georgia, Florida, and California. He has been employed as a group home leader, community organizer, cashier, construction laborer, and a land surveyor. Jon was proud of his two sons and cherished each moment he spent with them and his grandchildren. Jon was a caring and generous person who helped everyone that he encountered. His easy-going spirit garnered him many friends. His resilience and positive spirit inspired everyone who knew him. He believed strongly in family and maintained a personal connection with each member of his family and friends throughout his life. There will be no memorial service at this time since Jon would not want any harm to come to anyone. A memorial event will be held in the future to acknowledge the significance of Jon’s life and the impact he made in this world. May God welcome our son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend into his ever-loving arms. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jon-melton-ricks