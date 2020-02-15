|
KINGSTON- Jon Michael Hutton, 24, of Kingston passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his home. He was born in Kingston on April 9, 1995; a son of Frederick Hutton and Wendy Felter Hutton. He was a lifelong area resident having grown up in Tillson. Jon Michael was a 2013 graduate of Kingston High School and Ulster County BOCES. He was a member of Rosendale Tillson Post 1219 Sons of the American Legion. Jon Michael was an animal lover and especially fond of his cats. Jon Michael is survived by his mother, Wendy Hutton of Tillson; his father, Frederick Hutton of Tillson; a sister, Kaitlyn O'Sullivan and her husband John, also of Tillson; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Craig of Tillson; and paternal grandfather, Bruce Warden of Shokan. Also survived by three nephews, John, Tyler, and Zackery O'Sullivan and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his Poppy and Grandma Jackie. Visitation for family and friends will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. At 6:45 p.m. The Sons of American Legion will conduct services and at 7 p.m. Rev. Arlene Dawber will officiate his funeral service. Cremation will be held privately. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be given to Family of Woodstock, Inc., https://www.familyofwoodstockinc.org/donate/ or P.O. Box 3516, Kingston, N.Y., 12402. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/jon-michael-hutton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 16, 2020