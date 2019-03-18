Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Jose Aguayo Lopez Obituary
Jose Aguayo Lopez KINGSTON- Jose Aguayo Lopez “JP” of Kingston passed March 16, 2019. Born June 18, 1993 in Caracas, Venezuela; he is the son of Alejandro Aguayo and Jolanda Lopez. JP worked in many areas, but he especially enjoyed landscaping and was very proud of his job as a butcher at Adams Fairacre Farms. Surviving is addition to his parents is his wife Pico Aguayo of Kingston, many brothers and sisters near and far, cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue Kingston. www.jv leahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 19, 2019
