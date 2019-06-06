|
|
Jose De La Cruz Cuellar ROSENDALE- Jose De La Cruz Cuellar, 93, of Beyersdofer Street Rosendale died Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born Sept. 14, 1925 in El Salvador he came to live in The United States in Aug. of 2007. He is the son of the late Eulalio Alas y Eulogia Cuellar. Jose loved to garden, enjoyed watching f'tbol (Soccer), and loved to always be surrounded by his family. To Jose, family was always the foundation of love, success, and happiness so he always prided in all his children, grand children, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Jose is survived by his children: Pablo Cuellar (Rina), Antonia Gonzalez (Rafael), Tito Cuellar, Gladys Calderon(Walter), Lidia Mendez (Ronald), Yolanda Cuellar and nephew Enrique Cuellar. Jose had 24 very close grandchildren who he raised since infants. He had 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and three great-great-grandchildren, Dolores Cuellar Prima hermana. many cousins, nieces, nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his wife, Margarita Bernabe Reyes Calderon; children, Mariano De Jesus, Manuel De Jesus, Juan DeJesus, Gilberto De Jesus, Gilberto Antonio, and Maribel De Los Angeles; along with all his siblings, Mariano Cuellar, Angela Cuellar, Manuel Cuellar, Paula Cuellar, Rosa Cuellar, Magdalena Cuellar. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 7, 2019