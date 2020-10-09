1/1
Joseph A. Churnetski
1934 - 2020
SAUGERTIES- Joseph A. Churnetski, 86, of Main St., died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Kingston Hospital. He was born on Sept. 4, 1934 in Sugar Notch, Pa., to the late Joseph and Frances Baranowski Churnetski. Upon relocating to the area he worked as a computer programmer for IBM and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. Joseph had many hobbies, including carving, woodworking, and watching Red Sox baseball, but he especially enjoyed spending his time visiting friends and neighbors and was always ready with a joke or a kind word. Survivors include his three children, Roseann Oliveri of Livingston Hills, Tricia Churnetski of Albany, and Jay Churnetski of Rhinebeck; grandchildren, Seann Oliveri and Acacia White; great-grandchildren, Penny, Piper, and Fletcher; and sister, Jeannett. His Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-a-churnetski

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
12
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
