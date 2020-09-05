Joseph A. Pettinichi, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 87. Joe was born in Hudson, N.Y. on March 8, 1933, to Italian immigrant parents; Beniamino and Lena (D’Inguillo). He attended Morrisville College and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. His career spanned over 30 years at Kingston IBM. He also owned and operated the Kingston Pet Store for more than 15 years..He is survived by his son, James J., of Saugerties, NY and Lisa A. (William) Middlebrook, of Breckenridge, Colo., along with two grandchildren; Kristina and Patrick, both living in Ft. Collins, Colo. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joseph was predeceased by both his first wife, Sally A. (Baker) and his second wife, Ruthanne H. (Bernecker). He was the youngest of five children, all of whom predeceased him; Louis (Velta), Anthony (Shirley), Arthur (Rosemary), and Emma (Samuel) Richardson. Joe had a warm and welcoming personality and a generous heart. He was also a life-long football fan. He was a member of the Hudson Valley Prosthetic Support group, Saugerties Senior Center lunch, and worked as a cashier for the Walmart in Catskill, N.Y. for 4 years until his death. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. It was Joe’s wish to donate his body to science. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. Those who wish to make a memorial gift can do so to the Kingston Limb Loss Group (c/o POA, 103 Hurley Ave, Kingston, N.Y. 12401) or Hospice Care of the Hudson Valley (c/o Ulster Office, 400 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y. 12401). http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-a-pettinichi