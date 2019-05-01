|
|
Joseph A. Wilson SAUGERTIES- Joseph A. Wilson, 89, of Glasco Tpk. Died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his residence. Born March 19, 1930 in White Plains he was the son of the late Arthur and Sally Wilson. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he served during the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. Joe was employed for over 36 years at IBM in Kingston and was a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club. He was a member of the Shokan American Legion Post for over 50 years. He was a former member of the board of trustees at the Mid Hudson Valley Credit Union. He was a avid golfer and belonged to the Woodstock Golf Club. He was a member of the Kingston Bowling Association and was instrumental in the formation of the Ulster County Junior Bowlers Association. Survivors include his wife, Arlene, with whom he recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary; a son, Scott (Susan) Wilson of Rotonda West, Fla.; and four granddaughters: Erika McArdle, Jennifer Krar, Lindsey Downing, and Stacy Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Gayle, and two brothers, Robert and Norman Wilson. His Funeral Service will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties, N.Y. Friends will be received on Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the “Make a Wish” or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 2, 2019