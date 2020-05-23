PORT EWEN- Joseph C. Oehler, 60, of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on Jan. 15, 1960 in Kingston; son of the late Walter and Eva Oehler. Joey was a bartender for 25 years in Kingston and most recently worked at Deising's Bakery as a driver. Joey exemplified the true spirit of friendship. He always spoke from the heart and was true to his word. Joey had a deep gratitude and appreciation for life, surviving a heart transplant in 1991. He was generous of his time, support and compassion. He always took the time to say Thank You, even for the smallest of things. Joey found joy in simple pastimes. He was an avid cook and loved to read. Along with his BFF, he championed the underdog in NASCAR events and was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. He took pleasure in just spending a leisurely afternoon with friends. He had a special fondness for the birds in his yard and "Rocky" the squirrel and spent many peaceful hours by the water, enjoying them. Joey is survived by his brother, Kurt Oehler, and his cousins, Martin, Micky, Tina, and Ronny Lueck. Joey was predeceased by his brothers, Walt and Tommy Oehler, and his parents Walter and Eva Oehler. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Port Ewen, N.Y. A tribute for Joseph can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-c-oehler
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 23 to May 24, 2020.