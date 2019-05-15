Home

Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church
242 Wall St.
Kingston, NY
View Map
Joseph Daniel Aversano KINGSTON- Joseph Daniel Aversano, 61, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was born Oct. 23, 1957 in Ellenville, N.Y.; the son of the late Aniello “Danny” and Mary Aversano. Joe worked at Trailways for 30 years. He enjoyed traveling, watching football, cooking, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Joselene “Josie” Da Silva Aversano of Kingston; his children, Mike Aversano and his wife Debbie of Dallas, Ga., Rosalie Dalessandro and her husband Douglas of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., Sarah Santana of Brazil, and Henrique Santana of Brazil; his grandchildren, Aniello, Clara, Avery, Aurora, Astrid, Athena, Isadora, and Cecilia; his former wife, Lynne McGrath of Las Vegas, Nev., his siblings, Margareta Dejong of Pine Bush, and Florinda Soles of Buckhannon, WVa.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Rosalind Bendell. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., where friends may visit on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Stone Ridge, N.Y. For those who wish, contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to at . A tribute for Joseph can be found at www.KeyserFu neralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 16, 2019
