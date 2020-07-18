MOUNT MARION-Joseph E. Rougier Sr., 70 of Mount Marion passed away suddenly May 20, 2020. He was born in Kingston on Oct. 18, 1949, the son of the late Herbert "Buster" and Doris Rougier. Joseph retired in 2011 as an equipment operator from the Town of Hurley Highway Department. In the 1980's and 90's Joseph worked for the Ulster County Sheriff's, Office of Corrections.. He was a life member of John N. Cordts Hose Volunteer Fire Company in Kingston. Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Donna. Joseph is survived by his wife Debra, his son Joseph Jr. and his fiancée Erin McKee of Selkirk, N.Y., his daughter Tammy Rougier and her wife Karen Wolfe of Wilmington, Del., his daughter-in-law, Tammy Williams of Kingston, his three grandchildren, Petty Officer Codi Rigatti and her husband Dalton of Virginia Beach, Va., Jordan Rougier of Kingston, Michael Rougier of Kingston, his brother, Frank "Butch" Rougier (Sandy). Joseph is also survived by his step-children, Anne Ellsworth, Fred Miller, Michael Miller, Debbie Miller and Brian Miller, 12 step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25th from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. A brief period of sharing will take place at 12 noon. A funeral procession will then form and proceed to Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery for inurnment and military honors. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-r-rougier-sr