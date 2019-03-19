Home

Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church
Glasco, NY
View Map
Joseph S. “Junie” Brocco, Sr. GLASCO- Joseph S. “Junie” Brocco, Sr., 87, of Village Drive died Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Kingston City Hospital. Born Nov. 17, 1931 in Glasco; he was the son of the late Joseph and Olympia Policastro Brocco. A Veteran of the U.S. Army he served during the Korean War. He was employed for many years at the Candy Apple Dress Factory in Kingston. He was a avid karoke singer and was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasco. Survivors include a brother, Cosmo Brocco of Glasco, and a sister, Antoinette Gallo of Kingston. Several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his siblings: Elsie Ascienzo, Margaret Gordon, Theresa Brocco, and Thomas “Whitey” Brocco, and a dear friend, Linda Polimine. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Glasco where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will follow with military honors in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Saugerties. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Junie’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019
