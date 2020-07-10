RED HOOK- Joseph Faso passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2020. Born on Nov. 12, 1953 in Buffalo, N.Y. Joe had a 20 year career with IBM and then became a successful food and drink entrepreneur. He was a longtime Red Hook and Rhinebeck resident known for his wit and humor and many brilliant and original ideas. He will be missed by his many friends. Joe is survived by a sister, Camille, and a brother, Paul. A brother Carl predeceased him. There will be a simple memorial gathering at 615 Salisbury Turnpike in Rhinebeck, N.Y., on July 19, 2020 at 3 p.m. All friends are welcome. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-faso