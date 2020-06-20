KINGSTON-Joseph G. Keller, 86, of Kingston, N.Y. passed away on June 15, 2020 at his home (101) surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kingston on Nov. 29, 1933 to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Doyle) Keller. Joseph attended Kingston High School and joined the Air Force at 17. He proudly served four years during the Korean conflict; worked in the automobile industry for 30 plus years and was regional service manager for Avis Car Rental Northeast in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Joseph was a devoted father and family man and a good friend to all who knew him. Also an avid reader; enjoyed playing cards and was President of the Town of Ulster Lions Club. He was the owner/operator of Pops Fix it Shop at 101. Joseph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemary (nee Terpening) of Kingston. His children, Joseph Jr., Carol Ann and Susan Salzmann (Jeffrey McKelvey). Four grandchildren, Adam (Mariah Roussel), Evan, Paige (Darian McCargo-Johnson) and Jacob Salzmann; great-granddaughters, Natalie J. and Tessa (expected Nov. 2020), and his very special friend Jeffrey McKelvey. He is also survived by his siblings Richard (Berenice), Mary Moore, Ida Haines (Richard) and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Martin (Elizabeth) and John (Jean), brothers-in-law Wallace Moore, Henry Schulze and son-in-law James Salzmann. Private funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com- http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-g-keller
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.