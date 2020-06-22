KINGSTON-Joseph G. Keller, 86, of Kingston, N.Y. passed away on June 15, 2020 in his home (101) surrounded by his loving family. Born in Kingston, N.Y. on Nov. 29, 1933 to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Doyle) Keller. Joseph attended Kingston High School and joined the Air Force at 17. He proudly served four years during the Korean conflict. Joe was “Head Cashier-the early guy, head card board engineer/divider specialist” at The Merchant Wine & Liquor for many happy years after his retirement working alongside his favorite son-in-law Jim Salzmann. He worked in the automobile industry 30+ years and was Regional Service Manager for Avis Car Rental Northeast in Poughkeepsie NY. Joseph was President of the Town of Ulster Lions Club. He was a devoted father, family man and a good friend to all who knew him. Joseph was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and was the owner/operator of Pops Fix It Shop at 101. Joseph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemary (nee Terpening) of Kingston. His children, Joseph Jr., Carol Ann and Susan Salzmann (Jeffery McKelvey). Four grandchildren, Adam (Mariah Roussel), Evan, Paige (Darian McCargo-Johnson) and Jacob Salzmann; great granddaughters, Natalie J. and Tessa (expected Nov. 2020), and his very special friend Jeffery McKelvey. He is also survived by his siblings Richard (Berenice), Mary Moore, Ida Haines (Richard) and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers, Martin (Elizabeth) and John (Jean), brothers-in-law Wallace Moore, Henry Schulze and son-in-law James Salzmann. The family would like to thank Hospice (particularly Tonya) for their care and guidance as well as Deb Maggiore for her kindness and care. Burial services will be private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-g-g-keller
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.