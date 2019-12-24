|
SAUGERTIES- Joseph Guerriero, Sr., 91, of Edith Ave. passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 22, 1928 in Brooklyn; he was the son of the late Ernesto and Ersilia Guerriero. A Veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy. A Saugerties area resident since 1973 previously resided in South Ozone Park where he was employed as inspector for the NYC Dept. of Sanitation. Upon relocating his family to Saugerties he was employed for several years at Sawyer Savings Bank followed by First Student Transportation where he was employed as a driver and driver safety instructor.An avid golfer, he operated the Sawyerkill Country Club for a few years and then became a member of the Catskill Club. He was very proud of being a six time winner of the Ulster County Senior’s Golf Tournament. He was a member of the Saugerties Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, the Saugerties Post #5034 and a fan of the NY Yankees.Predeceased by his wife, Lillian; survivors include three sons: Ernest (Patricia), Victor (Elisa), and Joseph Guerriero, Jr.; eight grandchildren: Sara (Brian) Burke, Olivia (Michael) Harris, Gabriela Guerriero, Meghan (Jahn) Jaeger, Nathanael Guerriero, Courtney (Jeffrey) Thomas, Jacob (fiance Lindsey) Guerriero, and Cierra Guerriero; and three great-grandchildren: Mia Thomas, Jack Jaeger, and Molly Burke.His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to St. Jude’s, or a . Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-guerriero-sr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 25, 2019