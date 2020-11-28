KINGSTON-Joseph J. Benkert, 81, of Brewster St., Kingston died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital: Broadway Campus. Born Feb. 26, 1939 in Kingston New York he was the son of the late John and Marie (Elliot) Benkert. Joseph enlisted in the United State Navy in 1959 with a Honorable Discharge in 1963. Joseph was hired by Central Hudson Gas and Electric Company on Feb. 23, 1965 and retired after a 35 year career. While working at Central Hudson he owned and operated J.J.'s Electric. He was a licensed master electrician and enjoyed doing electric work in the Kingston and Hudson Valley area for many years. After retirement he started putting together a wood shop in the garage which was enjoyed by many family and friends, especially the handmade Christmas gifts. Joe also enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking. He was a life member of Saugerties Fish and Game Club, longtime member of Northeast Wood Workers Association, member of the Central Hudson Quarter Century Club and past President of Woodstock M.C. On Jan. 6, 2001 he married his wife Jean M. (Garamore) Benkert and embarked on a 99 day cruise around the world visiting 26 countries and 34 ports and truly enjoyed this wonderful experience. In addition to his wife Jean M. (Garamone) Benkert he is survived by a son Joe Benkert of Fla., his brother Robert Benkert of Kingston and sister Nancy Ahrens of Kingston and a stepdaughter Sarah Starpoli of New York City. Nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his son James Benkert in 1996. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing may limit the capacity of the funeral home. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers may be made in the form of contributions to MidHudson Wood Workers Association, P.O. Box 36, Hurley, N.Y. 12443. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-j-benkert