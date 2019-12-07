|
SAUGERTIES- Joseph J. Comito, 82, died suddenly on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.Born Oct. 24, 1937, in Manhattan; he was the son of Carmine Comito and Rose Cifaresi. At the age of 7, Joe moved to Saugerties to live with his foster parents Frank and Sarah Keenan where he would continue to live the rest of his life, working and raising a family. On Sept. 2, 1961 he married Lorraine Gunn and together they raised four children. They shared 58 years of marriage together. Joe graduated Saugerties High School in 1956 and joined the U.S. Navy as a Machinist mate, second-class, where he served honorably. Joe was a hard worker all his life, working even up until the day of his death, always striving to provide for his family. He worked for Ferroxcube, Nelson Ready-Mix, and was Manager at Miron Precast Concrete before becoming the business owner and operator of Like Home Launderette in Saugerties.He was a member of the American Legion, and a parishioner and Eucharistic minister at St. John’s the Evangelist Church.He was an avid Mets fan watching and following the Mets every year, rooting on his favorite player, David Wright.Joe was preceded in death by his brother Alfred Comito of Catskill, N.Y.He is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine, and their four children, Kimberly and husband Thomas Filomio of Toms River, N.J.; Lorraine and husband George Collins of Saugerties; Joseph F. Comito of Saugerties; and, Christian and wife Sasha of Norwalk, Conn. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Joseph and Olivia Comito; and Emily, Marlee, Kailey and Christie Collins. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Thence to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Centerville where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held in the Blue Mountain Cemetery. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-j-comito
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 8, 2019