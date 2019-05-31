Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Joseph J. Gilbert, Jr. KINGSTON- Joseph J. Gilbert, Jr., of Colonial Drive died at his home unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Easton, Pa. Feb. 5, 1960. One of eight children of Joseph J. Gilbert, Sr., and the late Irene (Slingland) Gilbert. Employed as The House Man for The Court Yard by Marriott . Joe loved to ride his Bicycle. Enjoyed the outdoors, camping. He was a fan of both The Dallas Cowboys and The New York Yankees. His favorite pastime was sitting by the water while cracking open a cold one. Surviving are his eight children: Jessica Albright and her fiance John, Rebecca Lawing and her husband Albert, Joshua Gilbert and his fiancée Stacy, Anthony Utter, Shane Peppard, Cheyenne Gilbert and her fiancé John, Jennifer Gilbert, and Joseph J. Gilbert lll; nine grandchildren, and one expected. He is also survived by his “Babes,” Charlene Peppard; siblings: Tammy Puppolo, her husband Chip, Tina Marie Altenau, her husband Richard, Anthony Gilbert, his wife Carol, Bruce Gilbert, his wife Pam, Tonia Prosser, her husband Walter, and Lance Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews. A brother Dusty Gilbert predeceased him. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 1, 2019
