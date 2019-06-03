|
Joseph J. Gilbert Sr. ROSENDALE- Joseph J. Gilbert, Sr., 80, of Rosendale died Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home. Born June 3, 1938 in Manhattan, N.Y., he was a son of the late Martin and Helen (Sottile) Gilbert. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1957. He was employed by Conrail as a foreman for over 20 years until his retirement. After retiring he was employed by Laidlaw Transportation as a district manager. In his younger years he owned a horse farm, he was a farrier and rode horses in the rodeo. He enjoyed fishing, was a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, and Kyle Busch was his favorite NASCAR driver. Surviving are his children, Tammy Puppolo, her husband Chip, Tina Marie Altenau, her husband Richard, Anthony Gilbert, his wife Carol, Bruce Gilbert, his wife Pam, Tonia Prosser, her husband Walter, and Lance Gilbert. Many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his canine companion Polly, also survive. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Gilbert; his sons, Dusty Gilbert and Joseph J. Gilbert, Jr., who passed away May 30, 2019, and a brother, Milton T. Gilbert. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Memorial visitation will take place on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral home service will take place at 7 p.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 4, 2019